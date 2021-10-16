DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. David Belcik, of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:24 p.m. Sept. 27, 2021
- Britney Zapata and Mathew Guerrero, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:11 p.m. Sept. 27, 2021
- Luz Plata, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021
- Krystal Valderrama, a son, 7 pounds, at 1:57 a.m. Sept. 29, 2021
- Bonnie Cadengo and Jessie Valdez, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021
- Elizabeth Espino, of El Campo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021
- Lachelle Lamar, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Picard, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Heibel, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tramel, of Edna, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021
- Sonia Lopez, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Zengerle, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021
- Mercedes Garza and Jake Malnar, of Kenedy, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021
- Isabel Meza and Henry Castellano, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:31 a.m. Oct. 4, 2021
- Stephanie Rios and Kevin Vasquez, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. Oct. 4, 2021
- Reina Aguilar and Caleb Harvey, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hermes, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:59 a.m. Oct. 5, 2021
- Daydre Mahan and Mathew Ramos Sr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. Oct. 5, 2021
- Jaedyn Garcia and Isaiah Zarate, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 5, 2021
- Stephanie Williams, of Goliad, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 6, 2021
- Thi Thuy Lu and Tu Nguyen, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 6, 2021
- Michelle Soto and Justin Landriault, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 12:26 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Sterling Hubenak, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Moises Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:50 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Benitez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
