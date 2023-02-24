DeTar Hospital
- Asia Granado and Juan Hernandez, a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces at 7:17a.m. Feb.7, 2023.
- Karen Cruz Rodriguez and Cody Morales, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 7, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Cassidy Mitchell, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 8, 2023.
- Tina Pena and Jason Johnson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 8, 2023.
- Jasmin Jackson, twins, a son, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:30 a.m.; a daughter, 5 pounds at 8:32 a.m. Feb. 11, 2023.
- Leanna Bernal and Donovan Bonner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:07 p.m. Feb. 12, 2023.
- Kirstin McKinney and Christian Axel, of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 13, 2023.
- Ashley Smith and Quincy Johnson Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 2023.
- Jillian Banda and Carlos Garcia Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces at 9:47 p.m. Feb. 14, 2023.
- Marisa Martinez and Rocky Rodriguez Jr., a son, 5 pounds, 8ounces at 7:43 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023.
- Madison Morales, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:27 a.m. Feb. 16, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Kortz, a son, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2023.
- Alexa Swain, of Yorktown, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5 p.m. Feb. 16, 2023.
- Stephanie Lopez Alejo and Rogelio Calderon Lopez, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023.
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Victor Gamez, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:36 p.m. Feb. 2, 2023.
- Britnie Latham and Octaviano Lopez Jr., a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. Feb. 3, 2023.
- Chrystal Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 5, 2023.
- Steven Quintanilla and Malerie Miller, a daughter, 9 pounds 12 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Feb. 8, 2023.
- Jaidyn Stovall, a Daughter, 6pounds 13ounces, at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 2023.
- Justin and Melody Stanford, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 9, 2023.
- Anthony and Sydney Simon, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 08 a.m. Feb. 9, 2023.
- Brandi Brand and Thomas Bull, a son, 6 pounds 3 ounces, at 11:48 a.m. Feb. 10, 2023.
- Briell Ordonez and Braelyn Valderrama, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 06:35 p.m. Feb. 10, 2023.
- Cassandra D. Delgado, a son, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:11 p.m. Feb. 10, 2023.
- Jason and Amarilis Romano, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023.
- Kristin Haynes and Brandon Garcia, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:31 a.m. Feb. 12, 2023.
- Braiden Kucera and Jesse Crawford, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 09:54 a.m. Feb. 13, 2023.
- Madison and Hunter Martinez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Feb. 13, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Chad Goyen, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. Feb. 15, 2023.
- Benito Perez Jr. and Francisca Guevara, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:07 p.m. Feb. 15, 2023.
- Chris and Cortland Johnson, a son, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:46 a.m. Feb. 16, 2023.
- Rosa Martinez and Luis Marmolejo, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:24 a.m. Feb. 16, 2023.
- Alex Garza and Jennison Haubert, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Feb. 16, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.