DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Mark Robinson, a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 1:17 p.m. May 16, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Edilberto Reynaga Jr., twins, a son, 4 pounds 4ounces at 2:42 a.m., a daughter 4 pounds 9 ounces at 2:43 a.m. May 16, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Mark Halamicek, of Bay City, a daughter, 5 pounds 3 ounces at 12:35 p.m. May 19, 2023.
- Zaida De Los Santos and Marcelo Bernal, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds 7 ounces, at 2:37 p.m. May 20, 2023.
- Alyssa Castillo and David Garcia II, a daughter, 6 pounds 14 ounces at 4:25 p.m. May 20, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Janacek, a son, 8 pounds 9 ounces, at 4:41 p.m. May 21, 2023
- Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Groll, a daughter, 4 pounds 14 ounces, at 1:36 a.m. May 22, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Reyna Jr., of Beeville, a daughter, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. May 22, 2023.
- Victoria Chapa and Joe Benavidez, a son, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 3:09 p.m. May 22, 2023.
Citizens Medical Center
- Heaven Salinas, a daughter, 6 pounds 11 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. May 12, 2023.
- Matthew and Rose Kana, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 11:07 a.m. May 14, 2023.
- Trinity Brooks and Condre Douglas, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 9:27 a.m. May 15, 2023.
- Juan and Linsay Perez, a daughter, 6 pounds 11 ounces, at 3:03p.m. May 15, 2023.
- Briana Maza and Maycon Antunez, a daughter, 6 pounds 11 ounces, at 6:27 p.m. May 15, 2023.
- Tamia Lott and Dionte Buckner, a daughter, 6 pounds 7 ounces, at 7:19 p.m. May 16, 2023.
- Madison Hans and Hunter Rankin, a daughter, 6 pounds 8 ounces, at 4:33 p.m. May 17, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Folmar Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds 1 ounce, at 7:58 a.m. May 18, 2023.
- Remplis Garza and Frida Tijerina, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 12:30p.m. May 19, 2023.
- Marisol and Jose Gonzalez, a daughter, 6 pounds 11 ounces, at 9:41 p.m. May 19, 2023.
- Jeffrey and Candace Reynolds, a son, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 8 a.m. May 22, 2023.
- Garrett and Valerie Steckler, a son, 9 pounds 11 ounces, at 11:50 a.m. May 22, 2023
- Crystal Reed, a son, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 03:32 p.m. May 22, 2023.
- Aimee Loya and Mason Calliham, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, 05/22/2023 at 01:04 p.m. May 22, 2023.
