DeTar Hospital

  • Chloe Ihuit and Ryan Pohl, a son, 7pounds 14 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. April 17, 2023.
  • Ariana Gonzales and Angel Mendez, a son, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 10:17 p.m. April 17, 2023.
  • Alyssa Quintanilla and Juan Velasquez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 9:53 a.m. April 18, 2023.
  • Rosalba Hernandez and Bedio Rosales. a son, 8 pounds 13 ounces, at 12:31 p.m. April 18, 2023.
  • Kendel Vargas, a daughter, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 11:46 p.m. April 19, 2023.
  • Zoe Viallgomez and Ayden Silva, of Beeville, a son, 8 pounds 6 ounces, at 8:43 p.m. April 20, 2023.
  • Claudia Cumpian and Fredrick Zamora Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 12:50 p.m. April 21, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Steven Couch, a daughter, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 7:11 p.m. April 23, 2023.

