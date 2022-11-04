DeTar Hospital
- Carmia Gamez and Tito Reyes Jr., a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 17, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Olman Cabrera, of Bloomington, a daughter, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022.
- Draven Ramirez and Aaron Cardenas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:32 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rodriguez Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Gerardo Castro, of Tivoli, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:43 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022.
- Crystal Garcia and Reyes Rubio III, of Goliad, a daughter, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:53 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022.
- Olga Hernandez, of Edna, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:58 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Justus Burnette, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 19, 2022.
- Shanna Whitfield, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:55 p.m. Oct.19, 2022.
- Meshaela Alexander and Seth Benefiel, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:15 p.m. Oct. 19, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Hanson, of Shiner, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022.
- Cecelia Alvarez and Daniel Ramos, a son, 9 pounds, 5 ounces at 8:18 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022.
- Samantha Murillo and John Rivera Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022.
- Delfina Galindo and Ricardo Perez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. Oct. 23, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Dmitri Sobolev, of Inez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 24, 2022.
- Jalyssa Morales and Jake Denton Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 24, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose Ragusin III, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gonzalez Jr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:47 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022.
- Miranda Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Schultz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 6:18 a.m. Oct. 27, 2022.
- Casimira Hernandez and Matthew Sanchez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:39 a.m. Oct. 27, 2022.
- Savanna Smart and Clayton Seeber, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces at 12:57 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022,
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Hessler, of Inez, A daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:43 a.m. Oct. 28, 2022.
- Vanessa Pena and Michael Chavarria, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 30, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Cuellar, of Yoakum, a son,.7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Oct. 31, 2022.
- Carolina Caceres and Amador Torres III, a son, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 31, 2022.
- Lindsay Lopez and Sergio Marin Jr., a son, 8 pounds 1 ounce, at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022.
- Citizens Medical Center
- Rebecca Ann Vasquez and Devin Lee Salazar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at8:46 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Zach and Savannah Depine, a daughter, 3 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7;50 a.m. Oct. 13, 2022.
- Alexis Hernandez and Isiah Guajardo, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:57 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022.
- Lauryn Lewis and Jason Banks, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, a 9:10 a.m. Oct. 17, 2022.
- Cody and Teresa Kitchens, a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces at 12:33 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022.
- Trisha Perez and Daniel Salas, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:22 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022.
- Ryan and Aysa Cook, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022.
- Summer Villela, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022.
- Bountai Yan and Sonita Ek, a son, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:41 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022.
- Michael and Bridgette Harp, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022
- Sonia Gonzalez and Rafael Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022.
- Hunter Perkins and Stori Sloan, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces a 6:51 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022.
- Samantha Jimenez and Diego De La Torre, a son, 7 pounds, at 11:31 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022.
- Eliud Rodriguez and Kristyn Resendez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022.
- Eric Suniga and Ashley Sandoval, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022.
- Ray Vargas and Tran V Tran, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022.
- Beth Wyant and Tylor Hembree, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022.
- Keion Caesar and Gabby Suniga, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:25 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022.
- Jose and Leticia Barcenas, a son, 6pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:38 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022.
- Cody and Sarah Supak Fisher, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022.
