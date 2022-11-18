Citizens Medical Center
- Maria and Jesus Desilos, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022.
- Billy and Stephanie Sippel, twin A, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces at 8:02 a.m. Oct. 28; twin B, a daughter 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. Oct. 28, 2022.
- Oscar and Cristina Diaz-Melgar, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces at 4:07 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022.
- Jesse and Leslie Fuentes, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:13 a.m. Oct. 30, 2022.
- Christina Banda and Damien Pyle, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 30, 2022.
Victoria Gonzales, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022.
- Celeste and Byron Thompson, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:44 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022.
- Matthew and Kimberly Schneider, a daughter 8 pounds, 4 ounces at 2:14 a.m. Nov. 1, 2022.
- Cristal Sanchez and Christopher Luna, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 9:37 a.m. Nov. 1. 2022.
- Jared and Amber Bittlebrun, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:54 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022.
- Juan Marin and Shirley Barcenas, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:34 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Jones, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:38 p.m. Nov. 2, 2022.
- Deondrae Lang and Arrie Brown, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:04 a.m. Nov. 3, 2022.
- Augie and Lucy McCan, a daughter, 8 pounds 11 ounces, at 2:04 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022.
- Fabian Reyes and Bailee Tyrrell, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 3:16 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022.
- Caleb and Britany Alexander, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:22 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022.
- Karla Romero and Juan Delgado Jr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces at 11:21 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022.
- Minh and Thu Nguyen, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022.
- Cory Garcia and Nicole Cornelius, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:33 p.m. Nov. 7, 2022.
- Jose Jimenez and Anastasia Huitzil, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:40 a.m. Nov. 8, 2022.
- Anistan Chavez and Jose Pineda, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:35 a.m. Nov. 8, 2022.
- Narmeen and Nauman Syed, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:43 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Zack Cardenas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:58 a.m. Nov. 10, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Josiel Ontiveros, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:04 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022.
