Citizens Medical Center
- Monica Benitez, a son, 7pounds 11 ounces, at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023.
- Eric and Hailey Castillo, a son, 8 pounds, at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 23, 2023.
- Reagan Wittnebert and Kyle McRae, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 2:46 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
- Belem Baez and Juan Carlos Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 7:12 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
- Quentin Almaguer and Nicole Reyna-Liserio, a son, 8 pounds 1 ounces, at 7:24 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
- Jose and Alexandra Aguirre, a son, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023.
- Joey Jr. and Charlotte Kisiah, a daughter, 4 pounds, at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 27, 2023.
- Karl Cordova and Klairissa Patterson, a
- daughter, 8 pounds 10 ounces, at 11:57 a.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
- Chantay Seckman and Jeremy Harrison, a daughter, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:21 p.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
- Dennis Rocha and Roxanne Garcia, a son, 6 pounds 2 ounces, at 12:32 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
- Gabriela Albiar, a daughter, 8 pounds 11 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
- Kristen and Jose Altamirano, a son, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
- Crystal Martinez and Aurelio Gutierrez, a daughter, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 5:45 a.m. Aug. 30, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Arroyo, a son, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at noon Aug. 30, 2023.
- Delmy Mejia and Mario Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 30, 2023.
- Ashley Bennetsen and Alexander Cerny, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 3:51 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023.
- Hailee Sheridan and Jade Lerch, a daughter, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 8:58 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023.
- Ryan and Shelby Leos, a son, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 1, 2023.
- Billy and Brandi Borjas, a son, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 3:46 a.m. Sept. 2, 2023.
- Chloe Watson, a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 2, 2023.
- Estrella Santibanez and Aquiles Sanchez, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 3:28 a.m. Sept. 4, 2023.
- Blanca Hernandez and Aaron Chacon, a daughter, 6 pounds,at 4:45p.m. Sept. 4, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Zapata, a daughter, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 5, 2023.
- JenniferLynn Espindola, a daughter, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023.
- Julio Nieves and Faith Cuellar, a daughter, 5 pounds 9 ounces, at 11:04 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023.
- Joshua Harper and Madison Bateman, a daughter, 8 pounds 4 ounces, at 8:49 a.m. Sept. 7, 2023.
- Aaron Lopez and Alexis Parker, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 7, 2023.
- Maria Davila and Mauricio Chavarria, a daughter, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 8, 2023.
- Jonas and Lessly Titas, a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 9:02 a.m. Sept. 8, 2023.
- Marcus and Kasey Natal, a son, 8 pounds,at 4:57 p.m. Sept. 8, 2023.
