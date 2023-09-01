Citizens Medical Center
- Joe Alvarez and Miranda Maldonado, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 9, 2023.
- Rosa Beltran and Julian Pena, a daughter, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 7:12 a.m. Aug. 10, 2023.
- David Parma and Bridget Bustamante, a daughter, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 10. 2023.
- John and Maria Robles. twins: A. a daughter., 4 pounds 2 ounces, at 6 p.m.; B., a daughter, 4 pounds 7 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. Aug. 10, 2023.
- Jake and Kelley Truss, a son, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 8:11 p.m. Aug. 10, 2023.
- Stephanie and Dustin Durham, a son, 5 pounds 13 ounces, at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 11, 2023.
- Kaylynn Garcia and Joseph Lecon, a daughter, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Aug. 12, 2023.
- Alexis Tabora and Joseph Alvarez-Holguin, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 7:54 a.m. Aug. 13, 2023.
- Cory and Talynn Willemin, a son, 8 pounds 8 ounces, 11:59 a.m. Aug. 13, 2023.
- Jahda Andrade and Jonathan Sanchez, a daughter, 5 pounds 12 ounces, at 6:33 a.m. Aug. 14, 2023.
- Tevin Girdy and Kassandra Perez, a son, 9 pounds 2 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023.
- Adrianna Cruz and Calvin Atmore Jr., a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 16, 2023.
- Lakeidra Hartwell and Treyvion Hights, a son, 7 pounds 11 ounces, at 9:11 p.m. Aug 16, 2023.
- Lauren Bellen and Buddy Villarreal, a son, 3 pounds 14 ounces, at 8:06 a.m. Aug. 17, 2023.
- Odilon and Amanda Aguilar, a son, 5 pounds 8 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 18, 2023.
- Justin and Kayla Koester, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Aug 18, 2023.
- Angela Villegas, a son, 5 pounds 9 ounces, at 8:21 a.m. Aug. 19, 2023.
- Corben and Teresa Fournet, a son, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at noon Aug. 20, 2023.
- Scott and Jade Manning, a son, 9 pounds 3 ounces, at 2:21 a.m. Aug. 21, 2023.
- Claude and Jessica Rosemond, a daughter, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 9:01 a.m. Aug. 21, 2023.
- Arriana Cruz and Thalyn Del Bosque, a daughter, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023.
- Chris and Maj Lin Bordovsky, a son, 8 pounds 1 ounces, at 9:53 a.m. Aug. 22, 2023.
- Alexis Krogsgaard, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023.
- Abigail Castillo and Elijah Pompa, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023.
- Matt Bernal and Aimee Velasquez, a daughter, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 22, 2023.
