Citizens Medical Center
- Elena Baladez, a daughter, 9 pounds 9 ounces, at 8:44 a.m. March 16, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ernesto Rosales, a daughter, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. March 17, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Culak, a daughter, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 1:50 p.m. March 20, 2023.
- Hilary and Michael Pesek, a son, 8 pounds, at 7:06 p.m. March 22, 2023.
- Caitlin Leonard and Cody Tesch, a son, 8 pounds 1 ounces, at 10:51 a.m. March 25, 2023.
- Tyler and Shelly McAfee, a daughter, 8 pounds 8 ounces, at 3:42 p.m. March 27, 2023.
