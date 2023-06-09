DeTar Hospital
- Jazmine Morin MORIN and Gilberto Silvas, a daughter, 5 pounds 7ounces, at 11:14 a.m. May 23, 2023.
- Corinne O’Neil and Eric Maldonado, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 11:52 a.m. May 24, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Vinson, a daughter, 8 pounds 4ounces, at 6:39 a.m. May 26, 2023,
- Marisela Velasquez, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at10:15 a.m. May 26, 2023.
- Evertte Chavez and Hipolito Olivera, of Edna, a son, 4 pounds 10 ounces at 9 p.m. May 26, 2023
- Brianna Garza and Brian Ramirez, a daughter, 1pounds 14ounces, at 5:52a.m. May 27, 2023.
- Sabrina Chavez and Christopher Pena, a son, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 7:54 p.m. May 28, 2023.
- Karen Hernandez Castillo and Terence Foley Jr., of Vanderbilt, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 2:59 a.m. May 30, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Russell Campbell, a daughter, 7 pounds 4 ounces,at 7:25 a.m. May 30, 2023,
- Maddison Garcia and Louis Garcia Jr., of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds 2 ounces,at 1:36 p.m. May 30, 2023.
- Martha Perez, of Placedo, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces,at 3:28 p.m. May 30, 2023.
- Courtney Tarrillion and Jason Pahmiyer, a son, 4 pounds 8 ounces,at 4:41 p.m. May 321, 2023
