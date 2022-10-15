Citizens Medical Center
- Katherine Cortez and Alejandro Soto, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:06 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022
- Joshua and Blanca Blaschke, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. sept. 19, 2022.
- Matthew and Brittany Dickinson, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. Sept, 21, 2022.
- Bobby and Kristin Wilkinson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. Sept.22, 2022.
- Maleah Yancey and Lester Denby, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022.
- Kaitlin Rosas and John Ozuna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 4:53 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022.
- Juan Pena Jr. and Kayla Villarreal, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:25a.m. Sept. 23, 2022.
- Diana Tran and Jacob Burek, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. Sept. 23, 2022.
- Kristofer Spiller and Shyla Rae Bryan, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:43 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022.
- Nariah Garcia and Victor Garza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
- Jimilee Davila and Veronica Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:11 a.m. Sept. 27, 2022.
- DeTar Hospital
- Casey Rodriguez and Alejandro Gomez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Garcia, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022.
- Rosa Sanchez and Michael Valdez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
- Jarah Benavides and Rene Trevino, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:54 p.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
- Annie Arredondo and Rogelio Rodriguez, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 2:54 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022.
- Alicia Garza and Daniel Rodela, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2022
- Stephanie Salinas and Elias Hinojosa, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:02 p.m. Oct. 2, 0222.
- Alexandria Ortiz and Kobee Barnes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:13 a.m. Oct. 3, 2022.
- Alysah Salazar and Dustin Hinojosa, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022.
- Syian Caballero, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Alton Oehlke, of Goliad, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:44 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022
