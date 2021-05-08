Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Kalynn Bressler, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. April 15, 2021
DeTar Hospital
- Natalie Kennemer and Michael Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. April 19, 2021
- Yesenia Gonzalez-Cruces and Jose Baladez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:14 p.m. April 19, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Reeves, a daughter, 1 pound, 5 ounces, at 2:27 a.m. April 20, 2021
- Kaiylyn Leal and Brandon Canchola, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:57 a.m. April 20, 2021
- Brittany Delagarza and Christan Ortiz, a daughter, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:53 p.m. April 20, 2021
- Betsy Espino and Micah Morales, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12 a.m., April 21, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Strain, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:18 p.m. April 22, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Sean Murphy, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:53 a.m. April 26, 2021
- Erica and Fred Cook, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 12:45 p.m. April 26, 2021
- Stephanie Hernandez and John Brown, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:10 a.m. April 27, 2021
- Sabrina Fraustio and Eric Sparks, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:20 a.m. April 27, 2021
- Chelsea and Christopher Soule, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:23 a.m. April 28, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.