DeTar Hospital
- Kiley Baker and Jose Morales, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces at 3:06 p.m. Oct. 5, 2022.
- Tavannah Kitchens and Devron Hodges, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 5, 2022.
- Alejandra Capistran and Jose Vasquez, a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, of Yoakum, at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 6, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Steen, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Sergio Perez, a daughter, 4 pounds, 8 ounces at 11:32 a.m. Oct. 9, 2022.
- Mercedes Saunders and William Buesing, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, of Yorktown, at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 10, 2022.
- Breanna Garcia and Robert Garza III, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 11:58 a.m. Oct. 10, 2022.
- Brandy Duval and Ely Funkhouser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, of Goliad, at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022.
- Stephanie Kocian and Ethan Casillas, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022.
- Alashia Barfield, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:37 p.m. Oct. 11, 2022.
- Aubrey Flores, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:51 p.m. Oct. 11, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Boothe, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, of Cuero, at 7:09 p.m. Oct. 11, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Cesar DeLeon, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Areanna Cochran Rodriguez and Jonathan Ybarra, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, of Cuero, at 11:55 a.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Ivory Serna and Dacen Zamora, a son, 6 pounds, of Beeville, at 5:34 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Yanely DeHoyos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:35 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Selena Salazar and Samuel Perez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, of Yoakum, at 9:02 a.m. Oct. 13, 2022.
- Nancy Canelo and Luis Jimenez, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, of Beeville, at 11:56 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022.
- Jessamine Ybarra and Johnny Lopez Jr., a son, 7 pounds at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Kucera, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, of Ganado, at 5:44 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022.
- Natalie De Los Santos and David Ramirez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:51 a.m. Oct. 15, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob McColloch, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, of La Vernia, at 10:12 p.m. Oct. 15, 2022.
- Ambar Gomez and Emmanuel Flores, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.