Citizens Medical Center
- Emileigh Gomez and Johnderek Dominguez, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Feb. 17, 2023.
- Aaron and Estela Padilla, a daughter, 5 pounds 6 ounces, at 8:38 p.m. Feb. 18, 2023.
- Dillon and Stacey Fojtik, a son, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
- Kyle and Elizabeth Steele, a daughter, 6 pounds 2 ounces, at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 24,2023.
- Timothy and Katie Moore, a son, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at 10:31p.m. Feb. 24, 2023.
- Coutney and Kyle Parker, a son, 5 pounds 12 ounces, at 8:47 p.m. Feb. 25,2023.
- Danielle Moreno, a daughter, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 26,2023.
- Kelsey Cadena and Justin Mathis, a son, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 2 p.m. Feb.27, 2023.
- Kaylenn Trevino and Andrew Wooldridge, a daughter, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 5:37 a.m. Feb. 28, 2023.
- Victoria Nicole Louncesano and Samuel Cuellar, a son, 9 pounds, at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 28, 2023.
- Jaydan Rodriguez and Alyssa Gonzales, a son, 7 pounds 1 ounce, at 9:26 a.m. March 1, 2023.
- Maria Flores and Andy Camargo, a daughter, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 6:30 p.m. March 1, 2023.
- Sara and Kasey White, a son, 7 pounds 14 ounces, at 8:51 a.m. March 2, 2023.
