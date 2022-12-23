Citizens Medical Center

  • Keith and Sara Long, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:41 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
  • Kaylene and Enrique Verastegui, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
  • Clay and Celia Glaze, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
  • Katelyn Forehand and Brandon Jeanis, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022
  • Katie and Nathan Broom, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022.
  • Yun Ting Chiu and Chih Fu, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
  • Alexandra Dominguez and Jose Nambo, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Allen Guzman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:04 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Jaylynn Callis, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:47 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Mercedez Hernandez and Craig Wiginton, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
  • Kyndall Richardson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:!2 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
  • Jacob Rivers and Kaylie Demmer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
  • Juan Juarez and Bianca Galindo, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
  • Allyson Olguin and Tony Licerio III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 7:49 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • Chase and Kasey Kelley, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:53 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • Adam Gomez and Aileen Toledo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • Logan and Darcie Yates, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:01 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • JuanCarlos Moreno and Xitlali Rojas, a daughter. 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. Dec, 16, 2022.
  • Tyruzaay Richards and Flavio Perez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 17, 2022.
  • Kimberly Pham and Vincent Do, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 18, 2022.
  • Eh Ray Roe Paw and Ka Paw Wah, a daughter, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:27 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
  • Crisna Johnson, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:11 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
  • Dustin and Amber Willemin, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
  • Efren Garcia and Meghan Truax, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:06 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.

DeTar Hospital

  • Jovannah Olivarez and Jon Briones, of Karnes City, a son 5 pounds, at 2:38 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022.
  • Briana Gonzales and Jared Gonzales, a son 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022.
  • Raylee Thompson and Jeameal Harris, of Runge, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5ounces, at 5:27 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Nesloney, of Woodsboro, a daughter 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 3:03 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022.
  • Alyss Arce and Octavion Villarreal, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022.
  • Dominique Guerrero and Mark Garcia, a daughter 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:02 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022.
  • Kasha Broyles and Saige Saenz, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022.
  • Miriam Rivera and Camron Densman, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
  • Amber Sierra and John Barrios Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces at 7:56 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
  • Debra Vasquez and Alex Vallejo, of El Campo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
  • Rheagan Brickey and Alexander Ramirez, a daughter, 4 pounds, 8 ounces at 11:16 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Crestino Garcia, of Runge, a son, 7 pounds, at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
  • Mallory Perez and Mark Padierna, twins, a son, 2 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:56 p.m. and a son 2 pounds, 12 ounces at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hess Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Kristen Gomez and Marcus Ochoa, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 9:19 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Connor Neuse, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Keysha Fraire and Ervin Yates II, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:39 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Santos Cantu Sr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Armando Verber, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:16 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Benson, of Beeville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
  • Nevaeh Gonzales and Joshua Vasquez Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
  • Madison Reyes and Jesus Lopez, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Pena Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
  • Yurianna Granados and Cesar Reyes, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
  • Amber Teniente, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • Maria Guilar and Epifanio Perez -Sanchez, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • Jazlyn Barrientez and Jessie Cortez III, of Runge, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 5:13 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022
  • Devyn Puentes and Devin Arciba, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
  • Caroline Arellano and Ervin Simmons III, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:35 p.m. Dec. 16, 2022.
  • Leanna Reyna and Ruben Ortiz Sr., twins, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:43 a.m., and a son 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 17, 2022.
  • Zoe Figirova and Gumesindo Torres III, of LaWard, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 11:15 a.m. Dec.18, 2022.

