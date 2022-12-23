Citizens Medical Center
- Keith and Sara Long, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:41 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
- Kaylene and Enrique Verastegui, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
- Clay and Celia Glaze, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
- Katelyn Forehand and Brandon Jeanis, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022
- Katie and Nathan Broom, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022.
- Yun Ting Chiu and Chih Fu, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
- Alexandra Dominguez and Jose Nambo, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Allen Guzman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:04 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
- Jaylynn Callis, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:47 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
- Mercedez Hernandez and Craig Wiginton, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
- Kyndall Richardson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:!2 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
- Jacob Rivers and Kaylie Demmer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
- Juan Juarez and Bianca Galindo, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
- Allyson Olguin and Tony Licerio III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 7:49 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
- Chase and Kasey Kelley, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:53 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
- Adam Gomez and Aileen Toledo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
- Logan and Darcie Yates, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:01 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022.
- JuanCarlos Moreno and Xitlali Rojas, a daughter. 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. Dec, 16, 2022.
- Tyruzaay Richards and Flavio Perez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 17, 2022.
- Kimberly Pham and Vincent Do, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 18, 2022.
- Eh Ray Roe Paw and Ka Paw Wah, a daughter, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:27 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
- Crisna Johnson, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:11 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
- Dustin and Amber Willemin, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
- Efren Garcia and Meghan Truax, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:06 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022.
DeTar Hospital
- Jovannah Olivarez and Jon Briones, of Karnes City, a son 5 pounds, at 2:38 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022.
- Briana Gonzales and Jared Gonzales, a son 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022.
- Raylee Thompson and Jeameal Harris, of Runge, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5ounces, at 5:27 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Nesloney, of Woodsboro, a daughter 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 3:03 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022.
- Alyss Arce and Octavion Villarreal, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022.
- Dominique Guerrero and Mark Garcia, a daughter 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:02 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022.
- Kasha Broyles and Saige Saenz, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022.
- Miriam Rivera and Camron Densman, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
- Amber Sierra and John Barrios Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces at 7:56 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
- Debra Vasquez and Alex Vallejo, of El Campo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
- Rheagan Brickey and Alexander Ramirez, a daughter, 4 pounds, 8 ounces at 11:16 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Crestino Garcia, of Runge, a son, 7 pounds, at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
- Mallory Perez and Mark Padierna, twins, a son, 2 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:56 p.m. and a son 2 pounds, 12 ounces at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hess Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
- Kristen Gomez and Marcus Ochoa, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 9:19 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Connor Neuse, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
- Keysha Fraire and Ervin Yates II, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:39 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Santos Cantu Sr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Armando Verber, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:16 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Benson, of Beeville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
- Nevaeh Gonzales and Joshua Vasquez Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
- Madison Reyes and Jesus Lopez, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Pena Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
- Yurianna Granados and Cesar Reyes, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022.
