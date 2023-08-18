Citizens Medical Center
- Kayla Walden and Dustin Smith, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 11:28 a.m. July 19, 2023. Meagan Varela and Jose Lopez Sr., a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 3:28 p.m. July 19, 2023.
- Brant and Sarah Biffle, a daughter, 6 pounds 3 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. July 25, 2023.
- Arnold and Tracy Edwards, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 6:20 p.m. July 25, 2023.
- Carlos and Marisa Lopez, a son, 7 pounds, at 10:46 a.m. July 27, 2023.
- Johanna Henry and Nick Lowe, a son, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. July 27, 2023.
- Mario and Leida Perez, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. July 27, 2023.
- TeMeranda Arredondo, a son, 8 pounds 2 ounces, at 8:18 p.m. July 27, 2023.
- Jay and Stacy Babcock, a daughter, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 7:04 a.m. July 28, 2023.
- Pedro and Kirstin Torres, a daughter, 4 pounds 2 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. July 28, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Salinas, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 10:22 a.m. July 29, 2023.
- Eric and Monica Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 10:40 p.m. July 29, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Garcia Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds 14 ounces, at 10:46 a.m. July 31, 2023.
- Makayla Guerra and Carlos Almeda, a daughter, 6 pounds 8 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. July 31, 2023.
- Chelsa Ecby and Orlando Moreno, a son, 7 pounds 1 ounces, at 5:54 a.m. Aug. 1, 2023.
- Jake and Kim Morgan, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 07:52 a.m. Aug. 1, 2023.
- Tyler and Marissa Lenhart, a son, 5 pounds 15 ounces, at 10:11 a.m. Aug. 1, 2023.
- Celeste and Luis Martinez, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 1, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Starkey, a daughter, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 8:56 a.m. Aug. 3, 2023.
- Emily Hamilton and Triston Barefield-Rogers, a daughter, 5 pounds 7 ounces, at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 3, 2023.
- Colton Stark and Madison Cox, a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 8:57 a.m. Aug. 4, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Plant, a son, 5 pounds 8 ounces, at 1:57 p.m. Aug. 4, 2023.
- Stephanie and Ernest Yanez, a daughter, 5 pounds 3 ounces, at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 5, 2023.
- Samantha Fuentez and Jaime Villarreal Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. Aug. 5, 2023.
- Devin and Kiley Hunter, a son, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 6, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Craig Peets II, a son, 8 pounds 8 ounces, at 5:39 a.m. Aug. 6, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Hybner, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Valerie Escalona and Edwin Phillips, a daughter, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 8:49 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Victoria King and Davant'e Williams, a son, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Monqueescha Smith, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Alfonso Estraca and Jolee Flores, a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Aug. 8, 2023.
- Teresa Seiffert and Nicholas Gomez, a daughter, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 8, 2023.
- Alicia Rodriguez and Jose Montes, a son, 8 pounds 1 ounce, at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023.
- Marla Ondrias and Julian Alaniz, a daughter, 8 pounds 1 ounce, at 7:58 a.m. Aug. 9, 2023.
- Jacqueline and Santos Dominguez III, a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 9, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Lewis, a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 6:19 p.m. Aug. 9, 2023.
