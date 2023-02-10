Citizens Medical Center

n John David Snyder and Cheryl Lee Priest, a a son, 7 pounds 15ounces, at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023

n Paige Ondreas and David McDearman, a a daughter, 5 pounds 11ounces, at 09:51 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023.

n Emmanuel and Cristian Naranjo, a a daughter, 3 pounds 11ounces, at 03:24 p.m. Jan. 22, 2023.

n Marcus and Aurora Varra, a son, 7 pounds 14 ounces, at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023.

n Rebecca Garcia, a daughter, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 01:36 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023.

n Brianna Lopez and Javier Mendouncesa, a son, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 10:48 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023.

n Marlee Holmes and Kason Rodas, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 05:53 a.m. Jan. 25, 2023.

n Luis Velasquez Jr. and Tarah Stanton, a son, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 02:32 p.m. Jan. 25, 2023.

n Carmen and Dana-Matthew Woodward, a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 04:06 p.m. Jan. 25, 2023.

n Cody and Bethany Griggs, a son, 7 pounds 11 ounces, at 07:07 p.m. Jan. 25, 2023.

n Laura Adams and Isaiah Ramirez, a daughter, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 02:11 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023.

n Cody and Danielle Jimenez, a son, 4 pounds 5 ounces, at 02:14 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023.

n Alexandria Hernandez and Dedtric Jones Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 06:06p.m. Jan. 30, 2023.

DeTar Hospital

n Mr. and Mrs. Cody Jaeger, a son, 7 pounds 14 ounces, at 11:13 a.m. Feb.1, 2023.

n Lara Garcia and Christopher White, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds 2 ounces, at 6:07 a.m. Feb. 2, 2023.

n Kristen and Mallory Schaar, a daughter, 2 pounds 7 ounces, at 11:04 a.m., Feb. 2, 2023.

n Kaitlin Torres and Michael Robles, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds 9 ounces, at 12:02 p.m., Feb. 2, 2023.

n Mr. and Mrs. Steven Kester, a son, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at 6:24 p.m., Feb., 2, 2023.

n Bianca Cantu and Joel Casas, of Beeville, a son, 5 pounds 4 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. Feb. 3, 2023.

n Mr. and Mrs. Dillion Moreno, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, a t8:12 a.m. Feb. 4, 2023.

