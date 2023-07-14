DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Asebedo, of Kenedy, a daughter, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. June 26, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Doroteo Villegas Jr., a son, 8 pounds 4ounces, at 7:56 a.m. June 27, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian Ramirez, of Yoakum, a daughter, 5 pounds 10 ounces, at 10:32 a.m. June 27, 2023.
- Rikki Wells and Irvin Thornton, a son, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 8:57 p.m. June 28, 2023.
- Clarrissa Smith, of Kenedy, a son, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 10:11 p.m. June 28, 2023.
- Walkiria Gonzalez and Francisco Vega, a son, 8 pounds 5 ounces, at 1:58 p.m. June 29, 2023.
- Jenny Knight and James Jimenez, of Tuleta, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. June 29, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Morisak, twins, a son, 5 pounds 14 ounces, at 6:03 p.m.; a son, 6 pounds 6ounces, at 6:03 p.m. June 30, 3023.
- Maria de Leija and Ramiro Reyna, a son, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 9:10 p.m. June 30, 2023.
