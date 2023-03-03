DeTar Hospital

  • Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Brown, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Chalkey, of Refugio, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
  • Michaela Harper and Andrew Arriaga, of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
  • Khianna Thomas, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:44 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Jazmin Castro Carreon and Carlos Carrizales, of Placedo, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:36 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Kendall Coleman and Ju’varyous Gordon, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Valerie Ramirez and Jerome Hudgins, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:13 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Jasmine Parton and Jason Strong, a son, 8 pounds,10 ounces, at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Mika Garcia and Clayton Hadley, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds at 11:17 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Ana Perez and Carlos Catete, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. Feb. 22, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. John Reilly Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 22, 2023.
  • Rubie Vasquez, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 22, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Freddy Tovar, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
  • Donna Esquivel and Joe Williams, of Refugio, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Luck, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Priesmeyer, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:02 a.m. Feb. 24, 2023.
  • Evelyn Pooley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023.
  • Sara Beyer and William Ling Jr., of Schulenburg, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023.
  • Danielle Stansberry and Michael McCracken, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:54 a.m. Feb. 26, 2023.
  • Macey Hines and Jake Bunkley, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8 a.m. Feb. 27, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Grant McGehee, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 27, 2023.
  • Veronica Lopez and John Locon Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:32 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023.
  • Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Adams, of Yorktown, a son, 8 pounds 10 ounces, at 2:42 p.m. Feb. 28, 2023.

