DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Brown, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Chalkey, of Refugio, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
- Michaela Harper and Andrew Arriaga, of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023.
- Khianna Thomas, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:44 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
- Jazmin Castro Carreon and Carlos Carrizales, of Placedo, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:36 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
- Kendall Coleman and Ju’varyous Gordon, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
- Valerie Ramirez and Jerome Hudgins, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:13 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
- Jasmine Parton and Jason Strong, a son, 8 pounds,10 ounces, at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
- Mika Garcia and Clayton Hadley, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds at 11:17 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023.
- Ana Perez and Carlos Catete, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. Feb. 22, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Reilly Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 22, 2023.
- Rubie Vasquez, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 22, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Freddy Tovar, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
- Donna Esquivel and Joe Williams, of Refugio, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Luck, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Priesmeyer, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:02 a.m. Feb. 24, 2023.
- Evelyn Pooley, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023.
- Sara Beyer and William Ling Jr., of Schulenburg, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023.
- Danielle Stansberry and Michael McCracken, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:54 a.m. Feb. 26, 2023.
- Macey Hines and Jake Bunkley, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8 a.m. Feb. 27, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Grant McGehee, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 27, 2023.
- Veronica Lopez and John Locon Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:32 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Adams, of Yorktown, a son, 8 pounds 10 ounces, at 2:42 p.m. Feb. 28, 2023.
