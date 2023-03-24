DeTar Hospital
- Amy Preist and Joseph Wade, of Moulton, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:03 a.m. March 7, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Camacho, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:53 a.m. March 7, 2023.
- Madison Mesa and John Ornelas, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:07 a.m. March 7, 2023.
- Rachel Supak and John Podolak III, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:26 p.m. March 7, 2023.
- Razmya Garza and Treo Serrano, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:41 a.m. March 9, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Maury Scott Jr., a son, 7 pounds, at 7:28 p.m. March 9, 2023.
- Alexis Garcia and Joe Saenz, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:17 p.m. March 13, 2023.
- Bianca Gonzales and Jason Morrow, of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. March 14, 2023.
- Amy Smith and Benjamin Parker, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:07 a.m. March 16, 2023.
- Andrea Arguellez and Dustin Buesing, a son, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:23 p.m. March 16, 2023.
- Sabrina Rangel and Isaiah Gonzales, of Cuero, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:16 p.m. March 16, 2023.
- Jaclynn Lidiak and Jalen Longoria, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:55 a.m. March 17, 2023.
- Lucia Palomares and Miguel Sanchez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. March 17, 2023.
- Kayla Padron and Adrian Caballero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:09 p.m. March 18, 2023.
- Brittany Savoy and Serlo Bonds Sr., a daughter, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11 p.m. March 18, 2023.
- Ashlee Padilla, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 7:42 p.m. March 19, 2023.
