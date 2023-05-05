Citizens Medical Center
- Kassidy DeLeon and Damian Perez, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 3:17 p.m. April 13, 2023.
- Tommy and Morgan Hroch, a son, 8 pounds 4 ounces, at 5:31 a.m. April 17, 2023.
- Alyssa Flores and Sergio Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 10:08 a.m. April 17, 2023.
- Nathan and Heather Harpin, a son, 8 pounds 6 ounces, at 1 p.m. April 18, 2023.
- Hoa Pham and Phuc (Hannah) Ngo, a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 6:40 a.m. April 19, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ashton Flowers, a daughter, 5 pounds 12 ounces, at 11:58 p.m. April 19, 2023.
- Brett and Jessica Kasper, a son, 8 pounds 6 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. April 21, 2023.
- Timothy Diaz and Cameron Muller, a son, 6 pounds 7 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. April 21, 2023.
- Sarah Garza and Nicholas Guzman, a son, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 04:22 p.m. April 24, 2023.
- Kyle and Meghan Klimitchek, a son, 8 pounds 5 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. April 26, 2023.
