DeTar Hospital
- Kayla Moore and Dakota Mowery, of Van Vleck, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Carly and Randall Shock, of Rockport, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:29 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Breeanna Mitchell and Tayzhon Norman, of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Ramirez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:14 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Alicia Cano and Jon Murillo , a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:14 a.m. Jan. 14, 2020
- Amanda Flores and Michael Klamm, of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:27 p.m Jan. 14, 2020
- Maya Wilkinson and Mohammed El Gada, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:14 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020
- Elizabeth Luna and Raymond Godino, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:59 a.m. Jan. 15, 2020
- Faith Rangel, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020
- Brianna Perez and Tristan Villarreal, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:21 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020
- Dereka Parks and Jordan Norman, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:27 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020
- Martika Evans and Jacob Ramos, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 16, 2020
- Mariah Mendez and Juan Davila,of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Devon Long, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:18 a.m. Jan. 17, 2020
- Jade Young and William Luckey, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.