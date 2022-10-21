Citizens Medical Center
- Brooke Farris and Antonio Gutierrez Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:24 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
- Julia Ruiz and Cesar Arellano, a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022.
- Dustin Zielonka and Danyelle Wilkes, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022.
- Jada Garner and Jose Cumpean, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022.
- Kevin and Kelsey Stacy, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:14 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022.
- Felicia Garza and Andre Luzzi, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:35 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022.
- Ashley Garcia, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 4, 2022.
- Todd and Skyler Wenske, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:31 a.m. Oct. 4, 2022.
- Kyla Higgins, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:38 a.m. Oct. 4, 2022.
- Jack and Maegen Hammack, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022.
- Kayla Villanueva, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:14 a.m. Oct. 5, 2022.
- Mariah Franklin and Jimmy Ennels, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:25 a.m. Oct. 5, 2022.
- Danny and Britni Medina, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 5, 2022.
- Lisa Sloan, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:19 p.m. Oct. 6, 2022.
- Mohanad and Mariena Aldulaimi, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:31 Oct. 7, 2022.
- Elisama Garcia and Sirenio Barajas, a son, 8 pounds, at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022.
- Chance and Kori Lassman, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022.
- Alexander Valdez and Kasandra Figueroa, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. Oct. 9,2022.
- Haley Warner and Brian Luna, a son, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:53 a.m. Oct. 10, 2022.
- Frank and Sandra A. Kassner, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Rebecca Ann Vasquez and Devin lee Salazar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:46 p.m. Oct. 12, 2022.
- Zach and Savannah Depine, a daughter, 3 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 13, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.