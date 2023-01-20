DeTar Hospital
Mr. and Mrs. Jared Irvin, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
Jasmine Frausto and Michael Buzzell Sr., of Goliad, a son, 9 pounds at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
Myriah Romo, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
Mr. and Mrs. William Stovall, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023.
Genna Anzaldua and Josh Riggs, of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023.
Savannah Cano and Grady Newton, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces at 6:33 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023.
Michelle Gallegos and Nocolas Constante Jr., of Beeville, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:33 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023.
Alexis Gonzales and Tyler Salyers, of Refugio, a son, 8 pounds,1 ounce, at 3:03 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023.
Christina Gonzales and Carlos Zavala, a son, 2 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 8, 2023.
Juana Zapata and Deyling Rocha, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:38 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023
Brooklyn Crain and Christopher Lewis, of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:18 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023.
Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Novosad, of Hobson, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:47 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023.
Ashlyn Guerra, a son, 8 pounds, at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 11, 2023.
Mallory Mixon and Kevin Horn Jr., of Edna, a son, 7 pounds,9 ounces, at 9:27 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023.
Mr. and Mrs. Fisher Leita, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 12 2023.
Mr. and Mrs. Jayfus Smith, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:17 a.m. Jan. 13, 2023.
Jaslyn Foley and Abraham Ferrer, of Karnes City, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023
Mr. and Mrs. Britton Shafer, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023.
