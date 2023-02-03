DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sluka, of Hallettsville, a son 9 pounds, 6 ounces at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
- Sierra Valeramos and Christian Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds,15 ounces at 9:02 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
- Karissa Jackson, a son 7 pounds,13 ounces at 11:54 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Juett, a son, 6 pounds,3 ounces at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023.
- Angelica Arriola and Patrick Rojas, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces at 8:20 a.m., Jan. 24, 2023.
- Daisy Gonzalez and Jacob Garza Jr., of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds,13 ounces, at 11:35 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023.
- Anissa Garza and Joe Henry Ybarra, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces at 4:36 p.m., Jan. 24, 2023.
- Kassidy Meyer and Lane Kocian, of Port Lavca, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces at 1:44 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Julio Baladez Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 4 pounds,15 ounces, at 2:27 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023.
- Gabriella Madrigal and Mark Danzy Jr., of Placedo, a daughter, 8 pounds,9 ounces at 3:26 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.