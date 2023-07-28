Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Guy Noutemo, twins, a son, 6 pounds 1 ounces, at 6:21 p.m.; a son, 6 pounds 2 ounces, at 6:27 p.m. June 29, 2023.
- Jacoby and Lizzy Pennington, a son, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:38 p.m. June 30, 2023.
- Derek Bryan and Alexandria Padron. a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 11:59 p.m. June 30, 2023.
- Pahola Sanchez and Luis Alvarez, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. July 2, 2023.
- Itzallana Avalos and Isaiah Garza, a son, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 4:30 p.m. July 4, 2023.
- Ariel Martinez and Juan Gracia, a son, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 10:21 p.m. July 4, 2023.
- Hector and Victoria Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. July 6, 2023.
- Ruby and Eleazar Hernandez Jr.. a daughter, 7 pounds, at 9:01 p.m. July 6, 2023.
- Josh and Adrianna Thomas, a daughter, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 7:18 a.m. July 7, 2023.
- Jose Robles and Samantha Saenz, a daughter, 9 pounds 2 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. July 8, 2023.
- Irais Rodriguez and Tony Villegas, a daughter, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 5:20 p.m. July 8, 2023.
- Jackeline Trevino and Jose Garcia, a son, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 07:57 p.m. July 9, 2023.
- Robert Cisneros III and Chasity Moreno, a son, 8 pounds 5 ounces, at 8:24 p.m. July 9, 2023.
- Garrett and Raylee Egg, a son, 9 pounds 6 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. July 10, 2023.
- Adabelle Gonzalez and Codie Pena, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 9:16 p.m. July 10, 2023.
- Krystal Flores and Antonio Fuente III, a daughter, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. July 11, 2023.
- Jose and Yazmin Brito, a daughter, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. July 11, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wheelen Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. July 11, 2023.
- Carlee Williams and Ashton Strauss, a son, 7 pounds, at 5:33 p.m. July 11, 2023.
- Benjamin and Gabriela Ibarra, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 1:48 p.m. July 12, 2023.
- Ashley and Richard Francoeur III, a son, 5 pounds 15 ounces, at 1:58 p.m. July 13, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Carpe’, a daughter, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 10:11p.m. July 13, 2023.
- Cody and Shelby Jalufka, a daughter, 8 pounds 8 ounces, at 09:24 a.m. July 14, 2023.
- Jamie and Jordan Pacheco, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. July 14, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Shea Thomas, a daughter, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 10:12 a.m. July 17, 2023.
- Mason and Kelsey Spears, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 4:07 a.m. July 18, 2023.
- Kayla Walden and Dustin Smith, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 11:28 a.m. July 19, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.