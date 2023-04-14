DeTar Hospital
- Erica Serna and Jimmie Sablatura Sr., of Palacios, a son, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 7:15 a.m. March 28, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Hafernick, of Lolita, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 9:10 a.m. March 28, 2023.
- Savannah Espindola and Raul Salazar Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 11:01 a.m. March 28, 2023.
- Brittany Deyton and Christopher Miller, of LaWard, twins, a daughter, 5 pounds 4 ounces, at 12:26 p.m.; a daughter, 5 pounds 7 ounces at 12:28 p.m. March 28, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Keith Baker, of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 9:18 a.m. March 30, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Mike Fitzgerald Jr., a son, 9 pounds 7 ounces, at 9:29 p.m. March 30, 2023.
- Kristiana Caltzonzin and George Estrada, a son, 8 pounds 4 ounces, at 4:23 p.m. March 31, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Sanchez, a daughter, 2 pounds 8ounces, at 7:44 p.m. March 31, 2023.
