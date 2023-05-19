DeTar Hospital
- Cherrie McCormick and Ray Lopez, of Woodsboro, a son, 8 pounds 15 ounces, at 3:07 a.m. May 9, 2023.
- Leidy Rosas Martinez and Jose Gutierrez, of LaWard, a daughter, 7 pounds 15ounces,at 1:20 p.m.May 9, 2023.
- Lillisa Ozbirn and Christopher Eastwood, a son, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. May 9, 2023.
- Elizabeth Alonzo and Maurice Scarbrough IV, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces at 3:17 a.m. May 10, 2023.
- Krystal Rogers and Mark Torres, a son, 7 pounds 1 ounces, at 1:48 p.m. May 10, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Rogers, a son, 3 pounds 8 ounces, at 8:01 p.m. May 10, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. James Wolfskill, of Lolita, a son, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. May 11, 2023.
- Jacy Neece and Christopher Rey, of Pettus, a daughter, 8 pounds 6 ounces at 9:25 p.m. May 13, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose Caltzonzin, a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. May 14, 2023.
- Karrah Rivera and Angel Garcia, a son, 4 pounds 8 ounces at 8:21 p.m. May 14, 2023.
- Joana Vasquez, of Rockport, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 10:28 p.m. May 14, 2023
- Victoria Garcia and Michael Ortega, of Kenedy, a son, 5 pounds 10 ounces, at 3:29 a.m. May 15, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Ybarbo, a son, 9 pounds 2 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. May 15, 2023.
Citizens Medical Center
- Jose Angel Madero Jr. and Sabre Nevaeh Lopez, a daughter, 6at 10:51 p.m. April 28, 2023.
- Sarah and Michael Cano, a son, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 2:40 p.m. May 1, 2023.
- Kayla Andrade and Josue Avila, a daughter, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 10:08 a.m. May 2, 2023.
- Jonathan and Jenna Tesch, a daughter, 8 pounds 7 ounces, at 10:16 a.m. May 1, 2023.
- Darrian Ranae Mahan, a daughter, 8 pounds 6 ounces, at 2:59 p.m. May 3, 2023.
- Crystal Beaudry and Raymond Reyes, a daughter, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. May 5, 2023.
- Wade and Dana Singer, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 10:36 a.m. May 8, 2023.
- Jasmine Rodriguez and Aric Cortez, a son, 4 pounds 4 ounces, at 10:55 p.m. May 8, 2023.
- Brandon and Amanda Stehling, a son, 9 pounds 4 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. May 9, 2023.
- Heidi Moreno, a son, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at noon May 9, 2023.
- Mr.and Mrs. Derek Zarosky, a son, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 1:14 a.m. May 10, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.