DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Tuso, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 14, 2023.
- Shatorrie Stovall and Devonte Jackson, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 14, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Qalian Bryant, a daughter, 6 pounds 14 ounces at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 14, 2023.
- Miranda Bosques and Tiburico Blanton, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Brady Threadgill, of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds 2 ounces, at 9:56 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023.
- Maryann Garcia and Ricardo Castro Sr., of Bloomington, a son, 7 pounds, at 7:47 a.m. Aug. 17, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Grady Miller Jr., a daughter, 9 pounds 5 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. Aug. 17, 2023.
- Alenciya Salinas, twins, a son, 3 pounds 15 ounces, at 1:12 p.m.; a son, 5 pounds 2 ounces at 1:13 p.m. Aug. 17, 2023.
- Cheyenne Smith and Michael Martinez, of Port O'Connor, a daughter, 6 pounds 7 ounces, at 1:32 p.m. Aug. 17, 2023.
- Gabrielle Smith, of Edna, a son, 5 pounds 9 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 18, 2023.
- Malissa Ramirez and Jovan Villarreal Sr., a son, 9 pounds 5 ounces, at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 18, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Deshawn Hawthorne, a daughter, 5 pounds at 10:415 a.m. Aug. 19, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. William Handy, of Beeville, a son, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 1:13 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023.
- Diana Silva and Maura Villeda Jr., of Ganado, a daughter, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Harry White Jr., of Harwood, a son, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023.
- Sierra Cantu and Michael Gallagher, of Beeville, a son, 9 pounds 15 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 22, 2023.
- Josephine Padilla and Ruben Trevino, of Edna, a son, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 23, 2023.
- Erika DeLeon and Zachary Acuna, a son, 7 pounds 11 ounces, at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
- Jessica Mayfield and Andrew Brunelle, of Goliad, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 9:59 a.m. Aug. 24, 2023.
- Jazmyn Salazar and Nicholas Presas, a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 5:49 a.m. Aug. 25, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Donnell Schuler Jr., of Hallettsville, a son, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 9:11 a.m. Aug. 25, 2023.
- Jennifer Delgado Garza and Enrique Frausto, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023.
- Malary Moya and Jared de la Garza, of Beeville, a son, 4 pounds 15 ounces, at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Constante, of Beeville, a son, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 11:31 a.m. Aug. 26, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Brent Bengs, a son, 8 pounds 2 ounces, at 2:38 p.m. Aug. 26, 2023.
- Linda Aguilar and Carlos Soria Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds 4 ounces, at 4:01 a.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
- Dania Solis Mejia and Olvin Martinez Montes, of Port O'Connor, a daughter, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 28, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Renken, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 9:09 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
- Emily Garcia, a daughter, 5 pounds 13 ounces, at 10:51 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
- Stacey Barnes, a son, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hill III, a son, 8 pounds 1 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 30, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Piskor, a son, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 12:56 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023.
- Natosha Clanton and Eric Hughes, a son, 7 pounds 1 ounce, at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023.
- Josefina Padilla and Henry Hernandez III, of El Campo, a son, 5 pounds, at 9:11 a.m. Sept. 1, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Augustin Martinez, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 3:54 p.m. Sept. 4, 2023.
