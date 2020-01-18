DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Stephens Sr., a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Maria Guerrero and Ismael Escalera, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Josh Brandt, a son, 6 pounds, at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Devin Mertz, of Hallettsville, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:34 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Garcia, of Ganado, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020
- Tori Orosco and Kalen Blacknall, a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:07 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020
- Roxanne Morales and Alex Partida Sr., a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020
- Abree Williams and Braylen Snell, a daughter, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:51 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020
- Cory and Katelin Bena, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020
- Kassandra Herrera and Robert Rodriguez, a daughter, 3 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020
- Marisela Cuellar and Anthony Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:10 p.m Jan. 8, 2020
- Leann Olivares and Joaquin Cabrera, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Tucker Armstrong, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Samantha Hess and Colby Stanford, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Klein, of Yorktown, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Justin and Lesley Janak, of Yoakum, a son, 3 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:34 p.m.; a son, 4 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:38 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Eliverto and April Salinas, a daughter, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:57 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Kimberly Oleksy and Carlos Charles III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:14 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Ashley Barrera and Jimmy Liserio Jr., a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 10, 2020
- Brittany Torres and Joseph Cardenas, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 10, 2020
- Kiondra Hargrove and Exavier Durham, of Cuero, a son, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:52 a.m. Jan. 11, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jennifer and Enrique Frausto, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020
- Felicia Garcia and Matthew Vasquez, of El Campo, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:03 a.m. Jan. 12, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
