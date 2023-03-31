DeTar Hospital
- Kimberly Suniga and Joseph Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8 a.m. March 20, 2023.
- Rudi Rosas and Kaleb Perez, a son, 6 pounds 8 ounces at 5:33 p.m. March 20, 2023.
- Adrianna Hernandez and Ernest Martinez Jr., of Edna, a daughter, 10 pounds, at 8:54 p.m. March 22, 2023.
- Sara Ramirez and Jesus Baladez, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:57 a.m. March 23, 2023.
- Dersiree Perez and Matthew Macias, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:27 p.m. March 23, 2023.
- Wanda Hays and David Briggs, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:20 a.m. March 24, 2023.
- Serenity Martinez and Benedicto Jaramillo, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 8:53 p.m. March 25, 2023.
