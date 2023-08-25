DeTar Hospital
- Marissa Martinez and Jaime Amezquita III, a son, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. July 31, 2023.
- Natalya Edwards and Edward Zuniga Jr., a son, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. July 31, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jason Warmuth, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds 1ounce, at 9:56 a.m. July 31, 2023.
- Gabriella Garcia and Marcus Hartley, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 11:35 a.m. July 31, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Ohrt, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 9:31 p.m. July 31, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Guerra, a daughter, 8 pounds 6 ounces, at 9:02 a.m. Aug. 1, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Darryle Walker, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 5:44 p.m. Aug. 1, 2023.
- Sarah Rodriguez and John Ceballos Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 2, 2023.
- Desiree Farthing and Taylor Escamilla, of El Campo, a son, 8 pounds 15 ounces, at 9:17 a.m. Aug. 2, 2023.
- Jocelyn Ponce Chavez and Ricardo Flores Salas, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Tochukwu Iheanacho, a son, 7 pounds 6ounces at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 2, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Dillan Jacobs, of Nordheim, a son, 5 pounds 12 ounces at 6 a.m. Aug. 3, 2023.
- Destiny Kallus and Brian McMullen, a son, 7 pounds at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 5, 2023.
- Andrea Brannan and Joseph Conchola, a son, 2 pounds 14ounces, at 10:39 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Lydia Ramirez and Kirby Garza Jr., a son, 7 pounds 11 ounces at 12:29 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Soyla Carrillo and Adrian Garza, a daughter, 7 pounds 14 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joaquin Ordaz, a daughter, 7 pounds 6 ounces, at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 7, 2023.
- Donisha Villanueva and Darin Rios. of Kenedy, a son, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 8, 2023.
- Monica Gonzales and Ronnie White Jr., of Cuero, a son, 8 pounds 14 ounces, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023.
- Tiffany Mitchell and Mark Salazar, a son, 8 pounds, at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 9, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Martin Quezada, a daughter, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 5:03 p.m. Aug. 9, 2023.
- Jordan Melchor and Joshua Pichardo, a daughter, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 10:28 p.m. Aug. 13, 2023.
