Citizens Medical Center
- Joe Loredo and Katia Ramos, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022.
- Hunter and Marissa Doggett, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022.
- Bo and Daisha Pullin, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:34 a.m. Dec. 31, 2022.
- Darrein and Lyric Franklin, a son, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022.
- Frances and Andres Betancud Jr., a son, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:14 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
- Alicia Calderon and Michael Huerta, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
- Lloyd Fernandez and Gabriela Juarez, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023.
- Gloria Granados and Felipe Diaz, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023.
- Marissa and Logan Tompkins, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:35 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Rico Lerma, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:17 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
- Maria Castillo and Angel Diaz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Padilla, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Chhor, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
- Tristan and Priscilla Garrison, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023.
- Carlos Baladez Jr. and Nelissa Rosales, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. At 2:30 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023.
- Brittney Fair and Ruben Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023.
- Kaitlyn Pratts and Lucas Alvear, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:29 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023.
- Casey and Cheyenne Bowen, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:14 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023.
