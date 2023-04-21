DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Muncrief, of Inez, a daughter, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. April 4, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jason Hampton, of San Antonio, a daughter, 8 pounds 2 ounces, at 1 p.m. April 4, 2023.
- Makhaiyla Pinson and Marquise Clay, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds 5 ounces at 7:58 p.m. April 4, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Edward Benoit Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 3:48 a.m. April 5, 2023.
- Maria Almanza and Miguel Zavala, of Refugio, a daughter, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at12:08 p.m. April 5, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Arvizu III, a son, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 9:04 p.m. April 5, 2023.
- Bianca Ross and David Jones, a daughter, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 4:43 p.m. April 7, 2023.
- Amaya Cumbie and Erick Perez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:18 p.m. April 7, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Long, a son, 6 pounds 2 ounces at 9:54 p.m. April 7, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Troy Scanlin, of Edna, a daughter, 5 pounds 4 ounces, at 1:52 a.m. April 10, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Gary Eudy, of Schulenburg, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 9:24 a.m. April 10, 2023.
- Ashley Partain and Vicente Cantu, a son, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. April 10, 2023.
- Mallory and Kristen Schaar, a daughter, 8 pounds 10 ounces, at 9:18 a.m. April 11, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. David Huante, a son, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. April 11, 2023.
- Emily Llanes and Carlos Juarez, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds 7 ounces, at 6:41 a.m. April 12, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Murphy, a son, 8 pounds 2 ounces at 9:11 p.m. April 12, 2023.
- Jenna Alvarado and Marc Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds 13ounces, at 6:48 p.m. April 13, 2023.
- Elizabeth Nunez and Jonathan Pineda, a son, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. April 14, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Newhouse, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 10:23 p.m. April 15, 2023.
Citizens Medical Center
- Tara Bell and Adrian Gonzalez, a son, 6 pounds 6 ounces, at 10:23 p.m. March 30, 2023.
- Cameron Johnson and Meghan Heinold. a daughter, 9 pounds 3 ounces, at 6:37 p.m. March 31, 2023.
- Michelle April Robinson, a son, 3 pounds 15 ounces, at 9:24 a.m. April 2, 2023.
- Mallery Rosales and Gerardo Gonzalez, a son, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. April 3, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Chase Cantrell, a son, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 5:30 p.m. April 3, 2023.
- Dayana Alvarado and Rigo Villarreal, a daughter, 7 pounds 1 ounce, at 6:40 p.m. April 3, 2023.
- Garrett Gossett and Pamela Akins, a son, 6 pounds 13 ounces, 04/04/2023 at 07:07p.m.
- Cody and Anna Lee, a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. April 4, 2023.
- Esme Perez and Ivan Trejo, a daughter, 6 pounds 2 ounces, at 11:08 p.m. April 6, 2023.
- Jordan and Amanda Sewalt, a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 2:18 p.m. April 7, 2023.
Noemi and Cole Terry, a daughter, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 2:14 a.m. April 8, 2023.
Clayton and Mychaela Miller, a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 1:38 p.m. April 10, 2023.
Flora and Fernando Rivas, a daughter, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 1:39 a.m. April 11, 2023.
Arielle Orsak and Nicholas Perez. a daughter, 6 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. April 11, 2023.
Sierra Pena and Zachary Robinson, a son, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 6:44 p.m. April 11, 2023.
