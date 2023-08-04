DeTar Hospital
- Farran Brooks, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 7:28 a.m. July 14, 2023.
- Hailee Gomez and Phillip Taylor-Perez, of Yoakum, a son, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. July 15, 2023.
- Kyah Helbing and Zackary Latta, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds 4ounces, at 1:15p.m. July 19, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Garza, of Vanderbilt, a son, 5 pounds 15 ounces, at 2:04 p.m. July 19, 2023.
- Aubry Hernandez, of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 8:26 a.m. July 20, 2023.
- Rashanda Brooks, a son, 6 pounds 11 ounces, at 10:30 p.m. July 21, 2023
- Mr.. and Mrs. Jacob Moya, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. July 23, 2023.
- Adriana Escamilla and Octavio Olivares Jr., of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 8:31 p.m. July 23, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Lopez, of Pettus, a son, 8 pounds 11 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. July 24, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. William Chomitzky, of Inez, a daughter, 6 pounds 8 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. July 24, 2023.
- Roselyne Kingiri and Sospeter Wandai, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 10:27 a.m. July 25, 2023.
- Khylea Hawkins and Martin Valdez III, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 11:13 a.m. July 25, 2023.
- Christie Cook and Damon Smith, of Seadrift, a daughter, 8 pounds 9 ounces, at 8 a.m. July 26, 2023.
- Lorena Zuniga and Christopher Trevino, a son, 5 pounds 7 ounces, at 9:35 a.m. July 26, 2023.
- Laurie Partida, of El Campo, a daughter, 6 pounds 12 ounces, at 12:26 p.m. July 26, 2023.
- Cecelia Vasquez and Nathan Barrera, of Rockport, a daughter, 7 pounds 1 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. July 27, 2023.
- Jessica Olguin and Felix Garza Jr., a son, 8 pounds 15 ounces, at 7:44 a.m. July 28, 2023.
- Mariah Casarez, a daughter, 4 pounds 15 ounces, at 11:13 p.m. July 29, 2023.
