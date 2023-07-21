DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Joel Stellman Sr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds 8 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. July 2, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Cloessner, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 7:53 p.m. July 2, 2023.
- Jennifer Coutino and Jimmy Senclair, a son, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 8:16 p.m. July 2, 2023.
- Krystal Solis and Deven Meraz, a son, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:22 p.m. July 3, 2023.
- Erica Ojeda and Bryce Gossett, of Goliad, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 6:18 p.m. July 3, 2023.
- Haley Tislow and Damian Baldera, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 8:08 p.m. July 3, 2023.
- Tania Flores and Arnold Juarez, a daughter, 5 pounds 9 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. July 4, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Louis Aguilar, a daughter, 3 pounds 14 ounces, at 10:51 a.m. July 4, 2023.
- Cameron Caldera and Michael Villarreal, a daughter, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 12:03 p.m. July 4, 2023.
- Alyssa Benavidez and Tedd Gibbs Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 2:26 p.m. July 4, 2023.
- Ashley Rodriguez and Lazaro Leyva, a son, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 7:40 a.m. July 5, 2023.
- Kali Dragon and Alan Barnett, of Karnes City, a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. July 6, 2023.
- Leilani Graham and Braden Coleman, a son, 6 pounds 8 ounces, at 9:52 p.m. July 9, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Alfredo Alaniz Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds 15 ounces, at 3:08 p.m. July 10, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Laughhunn, a daughter, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 7:37 p.m. July 10, 2023.
- Jessica Hernandez and Jace Ward, twins, a son, 6 pounds 1 ounce, at 6:05 p.m.; a son, 5 pounds 7 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. July 10, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Griffith, of Ganado, a daughter, 7 pounds 7 ounces, at 9:55 a.m. July 11, 2023.
- Ambar Garcia and Rodrigo Alarcon, a daughter, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 9:12 a.m. July 12, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Kristopher Bluntzer, a daughter, 6 pounds 9 ounces, at 8:14 p.m. July 12, 2023.
