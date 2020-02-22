DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Fellers III, of Cuero, a daughter, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:26 a.m. Feb. 3, 2020
- Stacy and Patrick Broome, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. Feb. 3, 2020
- Mariah Kirby and Edwin Baites Sr., of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020
- Devani Victorino and Alfredo Yanez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:11 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Abram Mejia, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:08 p.m. Feb. 4, 2020
- Jenna Coronado and Alexander Munoz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:31 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020
- Mercedes Horton and Kristopher Thompson, a son, 4 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020
- Emily Rodriguez and Antonio Acosta, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:48 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Javier Galvan, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 9:52 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Travis Warner, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1, at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 5, 2020
- Arkiea Noonan and Terald Brown, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020
- Amanda Salazar and Lesslie Lamar Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020
- Cenaida Gonzales and Nathaniel Rosales, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Holley, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:38 a.m. Feb. 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Velasquez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:18 a.m. Feb. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jamil Rodriguez, of Killeen, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:47 a.m. Feb. 9, 2020
- Marisol Flores, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:54 a.m. Feb. 9, 2020
- Dongqing Yang and Ru Jia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 9, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Garrett and Valerie Steckler, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:26 p.m.
- Ricardo and Lacey Villa, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Feb. 3, 2020 at 10:51 a.m.
- Malique Bates and Laura Aguilar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Feb. 3, 2020 at 03:07 p.m.
- Roberto and Mariel Zuniga, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, Feb. 4, 2020 at 03:48 a.m.
- Rufus and Nora Garcia, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Feb. 4, 2020 at 08:08 a.m.
- Tyler and Shelly McAfee, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 4, 2020 at 06:21 p.m.
- Jarred Wagner and Chae Neimeyer, a son, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, Feb. 4, 2020 at 06:25 p.m.
- Mr. and Mrs. Pete Sertuche, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Feb. 5, 2020 at 01:07 a.m.
- Esgar and Angelica Rodriguez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Feb. 5, 2020 at 12:54 p.m.
- Jessica Alcalais and Leonel Torres, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11:43 p.m.
- Aaron and Megan Migl, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, Feb. 8, 2020 at 08:17 a.m.
- Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Sanders, a son, 5 pounds, 0 ounces, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1:34 p.m.
- Mr. and Mrs. David Longoria, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, Feb. 10, 2020 at 10:33 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.