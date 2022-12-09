DeTar Hospital
Mr. and Mrs. Shaye Gohlke, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12 a.m. Nov. 22, 2022.
Destinee Albrecht and Roy Franke II, of Cuero, a daughter, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. Nov. 22, 2022.
Mandy Luna and Nicholas Sabedra, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 23, 2022.
Mr. and Mrs. Christian Luck, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. Nov. 23, 2022.
Denise Longoria, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 24, 2022
Erika Ledezma Perez and Thomas Chavez Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 25, 2022.
Alyssa DeLeCruz and Benito Varillas, of Beeville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:01 a.m. Nov. 25, 2022.
Jessika Alvarado and Jaime DeLaRosa Jr. a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022.
Thu Nguyen and Nhat Hoang, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. Nov. 26, 2022.
Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Dennis, of Ganado, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 28, 2022.
Ashley Pina and Felix Camacho, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:57 a.m. Nov. 28, 2022.
Adrianna Becerril Perez and Jonatan Puente Sanchez, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022.
Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Tupa III, of El Campo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:48 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022
Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Rivera, twins, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:24 p.m.; and a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022.
Mr. and Mrs. Clint Parker, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:46 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022.
