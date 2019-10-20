BARKER-BURKS Steve and Mary Cay Barker of Victoria, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Barker, to Jonathan Burks of Nashville, TN, the son of Scott and Carrie Burks of Hattiesburg, MS. The couple will wed at 6:30 p.m. on December 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Houston. Morgan is a 2014 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Victoria, and a 2018 graduate of Baylor University, having earned a BBA in Economics and a BBA in Supply Chain Management. She is employed by ComData as an account manager. Jonathan is a 2014 graduate of Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg, MS, and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama, having earned his BBA in Finance. He is a second-year student at Vanderbilt University Law School.
