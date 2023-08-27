MERRYMAN-MOORE
Brandi Merryman and Eric Moore, both of Edna, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Lorna and Rod Thomas, of Bella Vista, AR; and Brent and Teresa Merryman of Victoria. She is a self-employed artist.
The groom-to-be is the son of Tammy and Paul Sung, of Rockwall; and Tim and Michelle Moore, of Woodway. He is the owner of Moore Finish Carpentry.
The couple will wed on March 2,2024 at 4 p.m. at The Venue on Church Street, in Cuero.
