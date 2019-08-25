LYMAN-LIPPITZ Dr. Robert and Melissa Lyman of Victoria, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey Lyman, to Bryce Lippitz of Houston, the son of Richard Lippitz and Mrs. Melissa Maloney. Kelsey is a 2007 graduate of Memorial High School, a 2011 graduate of Texas A&M, and earned her Masters of Education from the University of Houston in 2015. She is a Principal at KIPP 3D Academy in Houston. Bryce is a 2005 graduate of Longview High School, a 2009 graduate of SHSU, and earned his M.S. in Accounting from SHSU in 2010. He is a Senior Client Accountant at Transwestern. The couple will marry at 6 p.m. on September 14, 2019 at the Bell Tower on 34th in Houston.
