MOODY-CATES C.W. and Mary Gail Moody of Victoria are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathryn (Katy) to Josh Cates of Victoria, TX, the son of Monty (Jana) Cates, and Suzanne (Ricky) Smith of Amarillo, TX. He is the Grandson of Ivan and Judy Cates of Amarillo, TX, and Rodney and Sharen Smith of Houston, TX. Katy is the Granddaughter of J.R. "Bobby" and Betty Bauch of Victoria, and the late C.J. and Angie Moody. The couple will wed on April 4, 2020 in Houston, TX. Katy is a 2011 graduate of Victoria West High School, and a 2015 graduate of Texas Lutheran University, having earned a BS degree in Kinesiology, with a minor in Psychology, and a 2017 graduate of Texas Woman's University, with a MOT. She is employed by Kingwood Medical Center as an Occupational Therapist. Josh is a 2008 graduate of Amarillo High School, and a 2010 graduate of Texas A&M, having earned his BA degree in Business-Accounting. He is currently a Completion Field Engineer for GR Energy Services.
