CAROL SALONEK
Buy Now

MOORE-SALONEK Robert and Carole Moore of Abbott, Texas, and Gene and Carol (Smith) Salonek of Tomball, Texas (formerly of Victoria) announce the engagement of their children, Audrey Elaine Moore, and Captain Morgan S. Salonek, of Ft. Worth, Texas. Morgan is the Grandson of the late Terry E., and Evolyn Smith of Victoria. The prospective bride is a 2011 graduate of Abbott High School, and a 2015 graduate of Texas A&M University with a BS in Agricultural Economics, specializing in Finance and Real Estate. She is employed by Bank of America in Ft. Worth, as a Private Banking Associate. The prospective groom is a 2004 graduate of Victoria Memorial High School, and a 2009 graduate of Texas A&M University with a BS in Agricultural Development, and Communications. He was a member of Company E-2, and Town Hall. He is employed by Lockheed-Martin as an F-35 Wing Systems Production Supervisor. He is an Aircraft Maintenance Officer in the US Marine Corps, stationed at the JRB in Ft. Worth. The couple will wed October 24th, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott, Texas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.