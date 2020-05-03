MOORE-SALONEK Robert and Carole Moore of Abbott, Texas, and Gene and Carol (Smith) Salonek of Tomball, Texas (formerly of Victoria) announce the engagement of their children, Audrey Elaine Moore, and Captain Morgan S. Salonek, of Ft. Worth, Texas. Morgan is the Grandson of the late Terry E., and Evolyn Smith of Victoria. The prospective bride is a 2011 graduate of Abbott High School, and a 2015 graduate of Texas A&M University with a BS in Agricultural Economics, specializing in Finance and Real Estate. She is employed by Bank of America in Ft. Worth, as a Private Banking Associate. The prospective groom is a 2004 graduate of Victoria Memorial High School, and a 2009 graduate of Texas A&M University with a BS in Agricultural Development, and Communications. He was a member of Company E-2, and Town Hall. He is employed by Lockheed-Martin as an F-35 Wing Systems Production Supervisor. He is an Aircraft Maintenance Officer in the US Marine Corps, stationed at the JRB in Ft. Worth. The couple will wed October 24th, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott, Texas.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.