REHAK-LAHODNY Lee and Brenda Rehak, of Schulenburg, Janice Lahodny, of Flatonia, and Glenn Lahodny Sr., of Shiner, are pleased to announce the approaching marriage of their children, Kennedy Kay Rehal to Glenn "Buck" Lahodny Jr. The bride-elect is the Grandaughter of James and Barbara Janak, of Weimar, and the late Leroy Rehak Sr. and the late Georgie Rehak of Schulenburg. Kennedy currently works as a labor and delivery Registered Nurse at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. The prospective groom is the Grandson of the late Alfred and Agatha Zapalac of Flatonia and the late Emil and Della Lahodny of Shiner, Texas. Buck holds a Ph.D in Mathematics and is currently an instructor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Schulenburg, with a reception to follow at The Oaks at High Hill.
