REHAK-LAHODNY Lee and Brenda Rehak, of Schulenburg, Janice Lahodny, of Flatonia, and Glenn Lahodny Sr., of Shiner, are pleased to announce the approaching marriage of their children, Kennedy Kay Rehal to Glenn "Buck" Lahodny Jr. The bride-elect is the Grandaughter of James and Barbara Janak, of Weimar, and the late Leroy Rehak Sr. and the late Georgie Rehak of Schulenburg. Kennedy currently works as a labor and delivery Registered Nurse at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. The prospective groom is the Grandson of the late Alfred and Agatha Zapalac of Flatonia and the late Emil and Della Lahodny of Shiner, Texas. Buck holds a Ph.D in Mathematics and is currently an instructor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Schulenburg, with a reception to follow at The Oaks at High Hill.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.