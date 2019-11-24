TONG-VASQUEZ Amado and Norma Vasquez of Victoria, are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Aaron Vasquez, to Melanie Tong of Anaheim, CA, the daughter of Marie and Shayne Schroder of Los Alamitos, CA. , and Michael C. Tong of Denver, Co. Aaron is a 2009 graduate of Memorial High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 2009-2015. He graduated from St. Phillip's College in San Antonio and presently serves in the Navy Reserves in California. He is employed by Western University in Pomona, CA, and Universal Studios in Burbank, CA. Melanie is a 2010 graduate of Los Alamitos High School. She is a 2016 graduate of California State University in Fullerton, CA. She is employed by the City of Anaheim. The couple will wed at 5 p.m. on February 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Orange in Orange, CA.
