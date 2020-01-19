BARKER-BURKS Miss Morgan Barker and Mr. Jonathan Burks, both of Nashville, TN, married on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Houston. Rev. Dr. Matthew Russell officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her parents. Sydney Barker and Robin Barker of Victoria (sisters of the bride), attended as co-maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Peyton Burks of Jackson, MS, Sydney Graham of Washington, DC, Ivey Pruitt of Little Rock, AR, Caroline Chance of Dallas, Kailey Peters of Searcy, AR, and Sarah Enas of Austin. Andrew Burks (brother of the groom) of Jackson, MS, served as best man. Groomsmen were James Valentine of Jackson, MS, Andrew Glaze of Cleveland, OH, John Tully of Birmingham, AL, Wayne Ingram of Birmingham, AL, Jack Albritton of Nashville, TN, Clay Krout of Mobile, AL, and Bradley Gray of Atlanta, GA. Following the wedding a reception was held at The Wynden in Houston, with music provided by The Royal Dukes. The bride is the daughter of Mary Cay and Steve Barker, of Victoria. She is a 2014 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Victoria and a 2018 graduate of Baylor University. She is employed by ComData. The groom is the son of Carrie and Scott Burks, of Hattiesburg, MS. He is a 2014 graduate of Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg, MS, and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. He is currently attending his 2nd year at Vanderbilt University Law School. After a honeymoon trip in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Nashville.
