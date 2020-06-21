BARR 50TH ANNIVERSARY Kenneth and Cindy Barr, of Port Lavaca, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with a small gathering of family and friends. Kenneth married Cindy Tegeler on June 13, 1970 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. E. A. Hermes. The couple have a daughter, Kelley (Scott) Mattlage of Atascocita, TX and a son, Brian Barr of Waco, TX. Kenneth graduated from El Campo High School in 1964 and was manager of Collins Music Center in Port Lavaca from 1968 to 1992. He then worked at Inteplast Group from 1992 to 2002. Cindy graduated from Victoria High School in 1968 and the University of Houston Victoria in 1983. She retired from Calhoun County ISD in 2013 after teaching for 28 years. The couple are members of the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca. They volunteer in various capacities with the church, the senior citizens center, Meals on Wheels, and the school district. They look forward to their annual trip to Garner State Park and the Frio River each year.
