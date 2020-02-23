HILLYER-KNOWLAN Megan Mechelle Hillyer, of Raisin, and Ross William Knowlan, of Marion, were married on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Victoria. The bride was given in marriage by her father, and the double-ring ceremony was officiated by Fr. Stephen Vacek. The bride is the daughter of Robert and Shirley Hillyer of Raisin. She is a 2008 graduate of Memorial High School in Victoria and attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville. She is employed by Higginbotham Insurance Agency. The groom is the son of Donald Lee and Geraldine Knowlan of Victoria. He is a 2007 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Victoria, and a 2014 graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos, earning his degree in Construction Science Management. He is employed by Quarter Moon Plumbing in San Antonio. Sarah Becak of Portland, sister of the bride, attended as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were: Rachael Morton of Denver, CO, sister of the groom; Christina Knowlan of Houston, sister of the groom; Sarah Hillyer of Raisin, sister-in-law of the bride; Emily Hillyer of San Antonio, sister-in-law of the bride; and Bailey Becak of Portland, niece of the bride. Morgan Becak served as flower-girl. Nolan Proff of New Braunfels, cousin of the groom, attended as Best Man. Groomsmen were: Nic Proff of New Braunfels, cousin of the groom; Corey Hillyer of Raisin, brother of the bride; Bradley Hillyer of San Antonio, brother of the bride; and Ben Becak of Portland, brother-in-law of the bride. Zach Morton of Denver, CO, brother-in-law of the groom, served as usher. Jack Proff of New Braunfels, cousin of the groom, served as ring bearer. A reception, dinner, and dance was held at the Columbus Club Association in Victoria. After a wedding cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan in Honduras, the couple will reside in Marion.
HILLYERKNOWLANMEGANMECHELLEHILLYEROFRAISINANDROSSWILLIAMKNOWLANOFMARIONWEREMARRIEDONSATURDAYFEBRUARY82020ATOURLADYOFVICTORYCATHE
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria Livestock Show brings a new carnival to town
- Documents claim DeWitt constable showed pornographic picture to courthouse employees among other complaints
- New carnival company coming to Victoria Livestock Show
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others
- Longtime KAVU chief meteorologist resigns, Victoria Television Group general manager retires
Commented
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (6)
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- What's a Democrat to do? (4)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (3)
- Pro/Con: Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use? (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Guest column: Administration seems to operate on a different leadership theory (3)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- Letter: Save our country by voting for Trump (3)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.