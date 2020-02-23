Hillyer, Shirley

HILLYER-KNOWLAN Megan Mechelle Hillyer, of Raisin, and Ross William Knowlan, of Marion, were married on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Victoria. The bride was given in marriage by her father, and the double-ring ceremony was officiated by Fr. Stephen Vacek. The bride is the daughter of Robert and Shirley Hillyer of Raisin. She is a 2008 graduate of Memorial High School in Victoria and attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville. She is employed by Higginbotham Insurance Agency. The groom is the son of Donald Lee and Geraldine Knowlan of Victoria. He is a 2007 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Victoria, and a 2014 graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos, earning his degree in Construction Science Management. He is employed by Quarter Moon Plumbing in San Antonio. Sarah Becak of Portland, sister of the bride, attended as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were: Rachael Morton of Denver, CO, sister of the groom; Christina Knowlan of Houston, sister of the groom; Sarah Hillyer of Raisin, sister-in-law of the bride; Emily Hillyer of San Antonio, sister-in-law of the bride; and Bailey Becak of Portland, niece of the bride. Morgan Becak served as flower-girl. Nolan Proff of New Braunfels, cousin of the groom, attended as Best Man. Groomsmen were: Nic Proff of New Braunfels, cousin of the groom; Corey Hillyer of Raisin, brother of the bride; Bradley Hillyer of San Antonio, brother of the bride; and Ben Becak of Portland, brother-in-law of the bride. Zach Morton of Denver, CO, brother-in-law of the groom, served as usher. Jack Proff of New Braunfels, cousin of the groom, served as ring bearer. A reception, dinner, and dance was held at the Columbus Club Association in Victoria. After a wedding cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan in Honduras, the couple will reside in Marion.

