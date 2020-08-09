INNOCENTI-ARMSTRONG Jessica Leigh Innocenti and John Scott Armstrong were united in matrimony on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00pm at The Chandelier of Gruene in New Braunfels. Pastor Tim Ball of Texas Wedding Ministers officiated the ceremony and a dinner and dance followed. The Bride is the daughter of LTC (Ret.) and Mrs. Charles William Innocenti III, of Victoria. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Innocenti, Jr. and Linda Spellacy, of Victoria. The Groom is the son of Jessie Armstrong III and Keri Armstrong, of Victoria. He is the grandson of Mr. Jess Armstrong, Jr. and the late Mrs. Janice Armstrong and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Itz, of Victoria. Taryn Rosales attended as Matron of Honor and Rachel Innocenti, sister of the bride, as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Katelin Innocenti, sister-in-law of the bride, Aariana Jones, Jessica McKinney, Mariya Weiser, Arianna Salter, and Kara Connell. Evelyn Innocenti, niece of the bride, and Bethany Armstrong, sister of the groom served as flower girls. James "Randy" Cook attended as Best Man. Groomsmen included Charles Fator, Forrest Jones, Brett Kasper, Layton Bartos, Stephen McWhorter, Gary Greathouse, and Michael Correll. Seth Hall, brother of the groom, served as Usher and Charles Innocenti V, nephew of the bride, as the Ring Bearer. The bride is a 2010 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Victoria, a graduate of Victoria College with an Associate of Science and a graduate of Western Governors University with a Bachelor of Science in Business - Marketing Management. She is a lab technician for OMG Solutions in Victoria. The groom is a 2010 graduate of Memorial High School in Victoria and has worked in the Oil and Gas Industry for nine years. He is currently a Field Supervisor for Kodiak Gas Services, LLC. Following their honeymoon to Grenada, which has been postponed to October due to COVID-19, the couple will reside in Victoria.
