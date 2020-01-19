ANGIE COX
LOA-COX Angie Loa and Mark Cox, both of Victoria, were married on December 28, 2019 in the chapel of the Trois Estate at Enchanted Rock Bed & Breakfast in Fredericksburg. The two-ring ceremony was officiated by Minister Rebecca Trois. The bride was given away by her son, Pete Cruz. Diana (Gomez) Mitol, of Pflugerville, attended as Matron of Honor. Jamie Mitol, of Pflugerville, served as Best Man. Angie is the daughter of Marie and Alan Zolnosky of Pflugerville, and the late Carlos Jose Loa. She attended Victoria High School and is a 2012 graduate of Victoria College. Mark is the son of Jane and Derek Cox of Victoria. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1988 and is a 1991 graduate of Victoria College. He is employed at Testengeer in Port Lavaca. The couple will reside in Victoria

